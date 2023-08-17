WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 188 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROK. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROK. Citigroup lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $334.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $375.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.24.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.62, for a total value of $148,810.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,955.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,529,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,293,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.62, for a total value of $148,810.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,955.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,338 shares of company stock valued at $4,745,240. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

ROK opened at $295.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.90. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $209.27 and a 1 year high of $348.52. The company has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.18). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Further Reading

