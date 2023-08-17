WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 3,844 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC trimmed its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,844 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,590,000. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 11,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Walker Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $1,276,000. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the first quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 174,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,849,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,984,378.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,283,406.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,124. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,984,378.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 227,364 shares of company stock worth $14,122,016. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.0 %

KO stock opened at $60.48 on Thursday. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $65.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.08 and its 200 day moving average is $61.32. The firm has a market cap of $261.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.72%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

