WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 5,813 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 64.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,813 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 99,268.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,804,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801,349 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,192 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 47.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,619,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,099 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 64.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,859,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,136 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,504,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,840,000 after acquiring an additional 737,126 shares during the period. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.89.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $79.19 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.58. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.87 and a 12-month high of $105.60. The company has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.01%.

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.