WealthPLAN Partners LLC Trims Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC trimmed its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BABA. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $89.13 on Thursday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $58.01 and a 52 week high of $121.30. The firm has a market cap of $228.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.59 by $2.78. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $234.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BABA. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $131.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.64.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

