Wedbush Weighs in on TMC the metals company Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TMC)

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TMC the metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 15th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.12). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for TMC the metals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.41) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for TMC the metals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Separately, ThinkEquity started coverage on TMC the metals in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

TMC the metals Price Performance

TMC stock opened at $1.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.11. TMC the metals has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $3.20.

Insider Activity at TMC the metals

In other TMC the metals news, Director Andrei Karkar acquired 3,997,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,998,139.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,953,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,965,121.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in TMC the metals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in TMC the metals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in TMC the metals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in TMC the metals during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in TMC the metals during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

TMC the metals Company Profile

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products.

