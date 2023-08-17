Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Maravai LifeSciences (MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ: MRVI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/9/2023 – Maravai LifeSciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $12.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/8/2023 – Maravai LifeSciences was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating.

8/8/2023 – Maravai LifeSciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $18.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/8/2023 – Maravai LifeSciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $18.00 to $11.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/8/2023 – Maravai LifeSciences had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $12.00 to $8.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/8/2023 – Maravai LifeSciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $14.00 to $11.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/8/2023 – Maravai LifeSciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $23.00 to $17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/8/2023 – Maravai LifeSciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $17.00 to $12.00.

8/8/2023 – Maravai LifeSciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $15.00 to $12.00.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Performance

Shares of MRVI stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.48. The stock had a trading volume of 42,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,124,786. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.26 and its 200-day moving average is $13.44. The company has a current ratio of 9.33, a quick ratio of 8.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a beta of -0.26. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $26.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRVI. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 50.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.