Weiss Asset Management LP Acquires 22,600 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 134.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,400 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in VMware were worth $4,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in VMware during the fourth quarter worth about $186,457,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in VMware by 181.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,210,001 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $251,653,000 after buying an additional 1,424,875 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in VMware by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,655,951 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $326,045,000 after buying an additional 971,516 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in VMware by 170.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 920,663 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $104,836,000 after buying an additional 580,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in VMware by 1,111.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 563,812 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $69,214,000 after buying an additional 517,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

VMware Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE VMW traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $155.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,817. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.18 and a 200 day moving average of $132.16. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.55 and a twelve month high of $170.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.41 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.06). VMware had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 162.41%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMW has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of VMware from $151.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of VMware from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of VMware from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VMware

Insider Activity at VMware

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total value of $509,436.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,905 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,596.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About VMware

(Free Report)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.