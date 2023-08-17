Weiss Asset Management LP Acquires New Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 43,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,857,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after acquiring an additional 42,831,405 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,240,000 after buying an additional 4,629,947 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,637,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,622,579,000 after buying an additional 267,641 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,008,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,696,000 after buying an additional 1,175,427 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $2,519,707,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $179.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,649,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,636,429. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.98 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $185.67 and its 200-day moving average is $184.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

