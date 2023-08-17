Weiss Asset Management LP Acquires New Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,027 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,336,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,047,795,000 after acquiring an additional 51,393 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,812,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,678,000 after buying an additional 36,999 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 103,662.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,567,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,038,000 after buying an additional 1,566,347 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Aspen Technology by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,079,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,653,000 after buying an additional 89,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 941,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares during the period. 46.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aspen Technology

In related news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.56, for a total value of $512,439.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at $961,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Aspen Technology from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.80.

Aspen Technology Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $193.08. 106,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,547. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of -116.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.19. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $161.32 and a one year high of $263.59.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

