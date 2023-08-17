Weiss Asset Management LP Buys 84,947 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Weiss Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 113.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 84,947 shares during the period. Onto Innovation accounts for about 0.9% of Weiss Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Weiss Asset Management LP owned 0.33% of Onto Innovation worth $14,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 232.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Onto Innovation Price Performance

ONTO stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $111.20. 96,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,413. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 1.39. Onto Innovation Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.02 and a twelve month high of $126.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.04). Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $190.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Onto Innovation’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Onto Innovation news, Director David Brian Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total value of $498,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,139.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Onto Innovation news, Director David Brian Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total value of $498,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,139.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Fiordalice sold 846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $92,552.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,744.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,309 shares of company stock worth $1,063,518. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ONTO shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.