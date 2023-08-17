Weiss Asset Management LP Buys New Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 97,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,737,000. Linde makes up approximately 2.2% of Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Linde by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LIN. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.41.

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,325.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,325.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LIN stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $377.97. 458,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,928,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.78. Linde plc has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $393.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $377.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $360.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.84.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. Linde’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

