Weiss Asset Management LP Buys Shares of 340,000 Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 340,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,299,000. Axalta Coating Systems comprises approximately 0.7% of Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Weiss Asset Management LP owned about 0.15% of Axalta Coating Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 29,366 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 4.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.2% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AXTA. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.24.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 17,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total transaction of $501,395.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at $117,949.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 17,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total value of $501,395.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,949.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Villavarayan purchased 33,710 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,175.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 68,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,022,010.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXTA stock traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $27.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 964,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.57 and its 200-day moving average is $30.57. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $20.66 and a fifty-two week high of $33.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.45.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

