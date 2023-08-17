Weiss Asset Management LP Makes New $6.68 Million Investment in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 146,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,682,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 254.6% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in Carrier Global by 96.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 7,790 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 6.2% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Carrier Global by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 36,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 6.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 299,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,724,000 after purchasing an additional 17,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE CARR traded down $1.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.05. 3,785,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,195,632. The firm has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $60.04.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $9,743,662.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $403,702.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,487.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $9,743,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 310,223 shares of company stock worth $16,401,775 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CARR shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Carrier Global from $51.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.65.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

