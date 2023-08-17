Weiss Asset Management LP Takes Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 62,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,421,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ball during the fourth quarter worth $3,683,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Ball by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Ball by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 139,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,673,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ball during the 1st quarter valued at about $495,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

BALL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ball from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Ball from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ball from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.60.

Shares of NYSE BALL traded up $1.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.87. 1,300,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,778,337. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.72 and a 200-day moving average of $55.31. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $62.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Ball had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

