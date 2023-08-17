Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Plans Dividend of $0.11

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1064 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, October 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 11th.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
NYSE EOD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.33. 133,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,571. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $5.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.34 and a 200 day moving average of $4.42.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.
