Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Plans Dividend of $0.11

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1064 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, October 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 11th.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years.

NYSE EOD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.33. 133,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,571. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $5.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.34 and a 200 day moving average of $4.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 263,142 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 58,283 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 1.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 344,520 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 6,360 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,433 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 8,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at $45,000.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

