Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target Increased to $49.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on WERN. Barclays reduced their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.18.

Werner Enterprises stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.13. The company had a trading volume of 164,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,682. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.93. Werner Enterprises has a 1-year low of $35.84 and a 1-year high of $50.31.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.11). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $811.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WERN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 135.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 280.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

