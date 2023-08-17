WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Bought by Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 800.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in WestRock during the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in WestRock by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 99,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 22,383 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in WestRock by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 13,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 21,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 311,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,506,000 after buying an additional 6,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Get WestRock alerts:

WestRock Stock Performance

NYSE WRK opened at $32.40 on Thursday. WestRock has a twelve month low of $26.84 and a twelve month high of $43.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.60 and a 200 day moving average of $30.37.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.39. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 8.75% and a negative net margin of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -19.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WRK shares. Bank of America raised WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on WestRock from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on WestRock in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on WestRock from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on WestRock from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WestRock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.78.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WestRock

WestRock Profile

(Free Report)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.