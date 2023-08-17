WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP cut its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in WEX were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in WEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in WEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in WEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in WEX by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEX Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE WEX opened at $186.55 on Thursday. WEX Inc. has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $204.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $186.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.01). WEX had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 31.60%. The business had revenue of $621.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WEX shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of WEX from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of WEX from $236.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of WEX from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $8,015,865.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,998 shares in the company, valued at $15,989,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 750 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.25, for a total transaction of $129,187.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,927.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $8,015,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,989,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,613 shares of company stock worth $8,289,207 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About WEX

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Featured Stories

