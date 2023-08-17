WH Group Limited Announces Dividend of $0.11 (OTCMKTS:WHGLY)

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Wednesday, October 18th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th.
WH Group Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of WHGLY opened at $9.99 on Thursday. WH Group has a twelve month low of $9.98 and a twelve month high of $14.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.20.
About WH Group
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than WH Group
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- JD.com Is A Ticking Value Bomb About To Break Away
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Are High-Yielding AT&T And Verizon Worth Buying As Prices Skid?
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- Is It Time To Nibble On Brinker International Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for WH Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.