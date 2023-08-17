White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Trading 4.2% Higher

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1,610.41 and last traded at $1,610.41. 7,954 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 9,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,545.80.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,473.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,439.96.

In other White Mountains Insurance Group news, Director Mountains Insurance Grou White acquired 5,916,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $59,168,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,856,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,568,140. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 24.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 29.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 202.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

