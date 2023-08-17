Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.

Whitecap Resources Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of TSE WCP traded up C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$10.94. 259,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,979,300. The stock has a market cap of C$6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a PEG ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.20. Whitecap Resources has a 1-year low of C$8.00 and a 1-year high of C$11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.26, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.04. Whitecap Resources had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The firm had revenue of C$873.40 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Whitecap Resources will post 1.3003492 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Whitecap Resources

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Vineeta Maguire purchased 10,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.36 per share, with a total value of C$99,992.88. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on WCP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$13.75 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.50 to C$12.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.35.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

