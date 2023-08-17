WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Up 1.8% Over Last 7 Days

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 17th. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0187 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $14.32 million and approximately $147.88 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.17 or 0.00265374 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00014092 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00019024 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000062 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000427 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003536 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

