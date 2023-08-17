WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Announces Earnings Results

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 58.07%. The business had revenue of $26.76 million for the quarter.

WidePoint Trading Up 4.5 %

WYY stock opened at $1.86 on Thursday. WidePoint has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of WidePoint by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 34,072 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of WidePoint by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 9,377 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WidePoint in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of WidePoint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WidePoint by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 7,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on WidePoint in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

WidePoint Company Profile

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

