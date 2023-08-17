Williams-Sonoma (WSM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.76 per share for the quarter.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 72.68% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm's revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect Williams-Sonoma to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Shares of WSM opened at $132.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.27. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $109.22 and a 12 month high of $170.76.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WSM. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered Williams-Sonoma from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total transaction of $201,804.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,113.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSM. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at $224,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at $206,000. 98.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Stories

