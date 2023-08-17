Williams-Sonoma’s (WSM) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $120.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential downside of 9.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on WSM. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.75.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

NYSE WSM opened at $132.67 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma has a one year low of $109.22 and a one year high of $170.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.63.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 72.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

In other news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total transaction of $201,804.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,113.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 7.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 9.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 14,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1,415.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth about $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

