Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Hits New 52-Week Low at $196.86

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $196.86 and last traded at $197.12, with a volume of 426283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $201.91.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WTW shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $251.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $259.00 to $257.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $230.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (down previously from $270.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.00.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Down 0.0 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.38. The stock has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.28). Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.35, for a total transaction of $545,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,865,354. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 953,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,512,000 after acquiring an additional 170,805 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $418,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 17.7% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 14.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 75,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,731,000 after acquiring an additional 9,721 shares in the last quarter. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

