WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2023

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRSGet Free Report) shares dropped 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $43.07 and last traded at $43.07. Approximately 32,151 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 16,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.66.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $243.88 million, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.39.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRS. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 6,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund

(Get Free Report)

The WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of US small-cap stocks with growth characteristics. DGRS was launched on Jul 25, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.