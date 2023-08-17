WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Stock Price Down 1.4%

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $43.07 and last traded at $43.07. Approximately 32,151 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 16,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.66.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $243.88 million, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.39.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund

About WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRS. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 6,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter.

The WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of US small-cap stocks with growth characteristics. DGRS was launched on Jul 25, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

