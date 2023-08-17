WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Stock Price Down 1.4%

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $43.07 and last traded at $43.07. Approximately 32,151 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 16,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.66.
WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $243.88 million, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.39.
WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 25th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund
About WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund
The WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of US small-cap stocks with growth characteristics. DGRS was launched on Jul 25, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.
