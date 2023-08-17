Witan Investment Trust plc (WTAN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.45 on September 15th

Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON WTAN opened at GBX 224.62 ($2.85) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.43. The firm has a market cap of £1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -565.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 227.95 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 227.16. Witan Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 199.78 ($2.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 237 ($3.01).

Witan Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Witan Investment Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP, Lindsell Train Limited, Heronbridge Investment Management LLP, MFS International (UK) Limited, Veritas Asset Management LLP, Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP, Marathon Asset Management, LLP, Matthews International Capital Management, LLC, Trilogy Global Advisors, LLC, Pzena Investment Management LLC, Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, and GQG Partners, LLC.

