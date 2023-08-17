Wojak Finance Price Hits $0.0065 on Top Exchanges (WOJ)

Wojak Finance (WOJ) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One Wojak Finance token can now be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. Wojak Finance has a market cap of $31.93 million and approximately $10,066.80 worth of Wojak Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wojak Finance has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Wojak Finance

Wojak Finance was first traded on September 20th, 2021. Wojak Finance’s total supply is 4,881,768,291 tokens. The official website for Wojak Finance is woj.finance. Wojak Finance’s official Twitter account is @wojfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Wojak Finance is medium.com/@wojtoken.

Wojak Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The $WOJ token is a charity token, it's designed to help educate users to learn to earn, #WojakToken is based on the BEP20 standard. Using $WOJ tokens the holders can enjoy multiple benefits from within the wojak finance ecosystem, as it may be used as the governance token in the future.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wojak Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wojak Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wojak Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

