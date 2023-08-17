Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.75)-$(0.60) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.29). The company issued revenue guidance of $220-240 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $233.97 million. Wolfspeed also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to -$0.75–$0.60 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Wolfspeed in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wolfspeed currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.53.

Wolfspeed Trading Down 2.5 %

WOLF stock opened at $53.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Wolfspeed has a 52-week low of $39.02 and a 52-week high of $125.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.87 and a beta of 1.53.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.22). Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wolfspeed will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Wolfspeed by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,424,000,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wolfspeed by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Wolfspeed by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Wolfspeed by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Wolfspeed by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

