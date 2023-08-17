Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) PT Lowered to $60.00

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WOLF. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Wolfspeed in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.53.

Wolfspeed Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:WOLF opened at $53.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Wolfspeed has a fifty-two week low of $39.02 and a fifty-two week high of $125.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.68. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.87 and a beta of 1.53.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.22). Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 20.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $235.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wolfspeed will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wolfspeed

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam bought a new position in Wolfspeed during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Wolfspeed during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Wolfspeed by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Wolfspeed by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

