Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $235.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Wolfspeed’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Wolfspeed updated its Q1 guidance to $(0.75)-$(0.60) EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to -$0.75–$0.60 EPS.

Wolfspeed Stock Down 18.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WOLF traded down $9.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.52. The company had a trading volume of 5,160,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,707,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.79 and a beta of 1.53. Wolfspeed has a one year low of $39.02 and a one year high of $125.48.

Institutional Trading of Wolfspeed

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 34.8% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Wolfspeed by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Wolfspeed in the first quarter worth $200,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on WOLF. Oppenheimer cut shares of Wolfspeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Wolfspeed from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.35.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

