Wynnefield Partners Small Cap Acquires 6,362 Shares of Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) Stock

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 6,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.24 per share, with a total value of $46,060.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,213,770 shares in the company, valued at $8,787,694.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Quest Resource Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QRHC traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $7.25. 52,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,491. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.28. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Quest Resource alerts:

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $74.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.23 million. Quest Resource had a positive return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. Research analysts expect that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QRHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Quest Resource in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quest Resource in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Report on QRHC

Institutional Trading of Quest Resource

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRHC. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Quest Resource in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Resource in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Quest Resource in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Quest Resource by 72,872.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 13,117 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Quest Resource in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors own 32.51% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Resource

(Get Free Report)

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.