Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $412.50

Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 412.50 ($5.23) and last traded at GBX 412.40 ($5.23), with a volume of 42680 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 425 ($5.39).
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Wynnstay Group in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be issued a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. Wynnstay Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,786.89%.
Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers animal nutrition products to the agricultural market; and seeds, fertilizers, and agro-chemicals to arable and grassland farmers, as well as markets grains.
