Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $412.50

Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 412.50 ($5.23) and last traded at GBX 412.40 ($5.23), with a volume of 42680 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 425 ($5.39).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Wynnstay Group in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Get Wynnstay Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Wynnstay Group

Wynnstay Group Stock Performance

Wynnstay Group Cuts Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of £93.00 million, a PE ratio of 676.23 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 467.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 473.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be issued a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. Wynnstay Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,786.89%.

Wynnstay Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers animal nutrition products to the agricultural market; and seeds, fertilizers, and agro-chemicals to arable and grassland farmers, as well as markets grains.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wynnstay Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynnstay Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.