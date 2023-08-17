Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.30-3.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.35.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

XEL stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $58.21. 2,253,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,145,055. Xcel Energy has a 12 month low of $56.89 and a 12 month high of $77.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.03%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on XEL shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Xcel Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xcel Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 114.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth $37,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 50.4% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

