XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on XOMA from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

XOMA stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.50. 15,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,721. The stock has a market cap of $177.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 0.82. XOMA has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.84.

In other news, CIO Bradley Sitko purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.13 per share, with a total value of $25,695.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,955. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased 4,318 shares of company stock worth $84,054 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XOMA. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in XOMA by 9.8% in the second quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 349,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,600,000 after acquiring an additional 31,303 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of XOMA by 1,120.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of XOMA by 27.3% in the second quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 118,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 25,524 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in XOMA by 278.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in XOMA by 216.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 127,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after buying an additional 87,101 shares during the period. 60.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

