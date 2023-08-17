Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) CFO David A. Schwarzbach Sells 2,750 Shares

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total transaction of $119,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,962,406.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Yelp Stock Performance

Shares of YELP traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.27. The stock had a trading volume of 658,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,057. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.08 and a beta of 1.49. Yelp Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $47.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.54 and a 200 day moving average of $33.84.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The local business review company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $337.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.96 million. Yelp had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 6.46%. On average, research analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yelp

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YELP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 41.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 974,166 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $35,469,000 after acquiring an additional 287,741 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Yelp during the second quarter worth $195,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Yelp during the second quarter worth $4,086,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 0.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 98,417 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 13.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,766 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 6,453 shares during the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. KeyCorp cut shares of Yelp from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Yelp from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Yelp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.56.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

