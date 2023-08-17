Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Stock Position Decreased by Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 86.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,468 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,316,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 310,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,951,000 after buying an additional 62,988 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 23,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands Price Performance

YUM stock opened at $131.55 on Thursday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $143.24. The firm has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.35.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.17. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on YUM. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $139.00 to $138.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.84.

Read Our Latest Report on Yum! Brands

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total transaction of $179,100.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at $165,789.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.87, for a total value of $531,603.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,846,072.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total transaction of $179,100.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,789.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,951 shares of company stock worth $2,444,113 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Yum! Brands

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.