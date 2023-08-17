Zacks Research Comments on ProPetro Holding Corp.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PUMP)

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of ProPetro in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.36. The consensus estimate for ProPetro’s current full-year earnings is $1.19 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ProPetro’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Get ProPetro alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised ProPetro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Benchmark raised ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on ProPetro from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on ProPetro from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

ProPetro Stock Performance

PUMP opened at $9.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 2.42. ProPetro has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.07 and its 200-day moving average is $8.34.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.27 million. ProPetro had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProPetro

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ProPetro by 32.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 326,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 80,025 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in ProPetro by 320.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 400,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 305,193 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in ProPetro by 88.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 21,082 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in ProPetro in the second quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in ProPetro by 101.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 754,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 380,405 shares in the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ProPetro

In other ProPetro news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $364,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 223,629 shares in the company, valued at $2,330,214.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michele Vion sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $144,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,094 shares in the company, valued at $276,247.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $364,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 223,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,330,214.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 106,649 shares of company stock worth $1,019,233. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ProPetro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ProPetro Holding Corp., an integrated oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.