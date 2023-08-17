Zacks Research Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Republic Services in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $1.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.32. The consensus estimate for Republic Services’ current full-year earnings is $5.35 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Republic Services’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.33 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.61 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.00.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of RSG opened at $147.79 on Thursday. Republic Services has a fifty-two week low of $120.58 and a fifty-two week high of $156.65. The company has a market capitalization of $46.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Republic Services

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 242.7% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $823,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,071 shares in the company, valued at $758,875.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $403,165.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at $738,691.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $823,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,875.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.84%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

