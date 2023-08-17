Zacks Research Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for AXIS Capital in a research report issued on Monday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $7.82 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.06. The consensus estimate for AXIS Capital’s current full-year earnings is $8.22 per share.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AXS. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

AXIS Capital Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:AXS opened at $55.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.84. AXIS Capital has a 52 week low of $48.32 and a 52 week high of $63.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.35 and a 200-day moving average of $55.83.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.46. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AXIS Capital

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 50.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 125,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,614,000 after acquiring an additional 42,496 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in AXIS Capital by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 275,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,635,000 after acquiring an additional 16,513 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in AXIS Capital by 447.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in AXIS Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AXIS Capital

In other AXIS Capital news, Director Henry B. Smith sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,905. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.