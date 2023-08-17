Zacks Research Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Nutrien in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 15th. Zacks Research analyst M. Agrawal now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $7.83 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.92. The consensus estimate for Nutrien’s current full-year earnings is $7.44 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Nutrien’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Veritas Investment Research cut shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Nutrien from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$90.60.

Shares of TSE NTR opened at C$82.97 on Thursday. Nutrien has a 1 year low of C$70.69 and a 1 year high of C$132.75. The stock has a market cap of C$41.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$82.67 and a 200 day moving average of C$91.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.52, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.62%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

