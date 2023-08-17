Zacks Research Weighs in on Trinity Industries, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:TRN)

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Trinity Industries in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Trinity Industries’ current full-year earnings is $1.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Trinity Industries’ FY2025 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Trinity Industries from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Trinity Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trinity Industries in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE:TRN opened at $25.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Trinity Industries has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $31.68.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.09). Trinity Industries had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Trinity Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Trinity Industries by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,858 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 3.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 76,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Trinity Industries by 38.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 92,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 25,728 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

