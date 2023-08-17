ZClassic 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $53.60 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. In the last week, ZClassic has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0490 or 0.00000182 BTC on major exchanges. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $454,836.90 and approximately $53.60 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00091360 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00049422 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00026614 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.