ZClassic Trading Up 3.3% Over Last Week (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. ZClassic has a market cap of $481,614.63 and approximately $41.23 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0519 or 0.00000182 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00094325 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00049138 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00027292 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

