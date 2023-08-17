ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX) CFO Sells $33,266.45 in Stock

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Get Free Report) CFO Timothy S. Bender sold 27,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $33,266.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 634,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,182.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

ZeroFox Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of ZeroFox stock opened at $1.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $8.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.52.

Get ZeroFox alerts:

ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $45.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.40 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of ZeroFox from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of ZeroFox in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZeroFox

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZeroFox

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZeroFox during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in ZeroFox in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,009,000. Vista Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in ZeroFox in the 1st quarter valued at about $387,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in ZeroFox in the 4th quarter valued at about $418,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ZeroFox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.77% of the company’s stock.

ZeroFox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of software-as-a-service-based external cybersecurity solutions that focuses on exposing, disrupting, and responding to threats outside the traditional corporate perimeter. The company offers ZeroFox Protection provides real-time asset and vulnerability awareness of external-facing internet accessible digital footprint and enables organizations to configure protective capabilities to continuously protect external assets; ZeroFox Intelligence provides threat intelligence solutions that enable customers to directly search across company's data lake of global threat indicators, tactics, adversary intelligence, exploits, and vulnerabilities; ZeroFox Disruption leverages company's platform to report, block, and take down an attack's core components across the internet; and ZeroFox Response enables organizations to provide the required 24×7 level of support necessary to quickly respond to cyber incidents including external attacks, data loss or exfiltration, ransomware, and potential breaches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ZeroFox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZeroFox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.