Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA) PT Raised to $20.00

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 305.68% from the stock’s current price.

Zevra Therapeutics Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of ZVRA traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $4.93. The stock had a trading volume of 60,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,554. The stock has a market cap of $167.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 6.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.14. Zevra Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $6.92.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 million. Zevra Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.67% and a negative net margin of 196.40%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zevra Therapeutics will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zevra Therapeutics Company Profile

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc, a rare disease company melding science, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

