Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $68.66 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 689,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,696 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.9% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $68,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $359,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. New Millennium Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 188.4% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

AGG stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $95.41. 8,146,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,248,866. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $102.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.35.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

