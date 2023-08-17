Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, August 15th. HC Wainwright analyst O. Livnat anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.73) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ZYNE. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1.11 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 10th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.11.

ZYNE opened at $1.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.42. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $1.38. The firm has a market cap of $69.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.76.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 145.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 16,357 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 103.7% during the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 78,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing pharmaceutically produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It is developing Zygel, a pharmaceutically produced cannabidiol formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

