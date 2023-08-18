1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FLWS. TheStreet downgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.50.

FLWS stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.74. The company had a trading volume of 187,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.30. The company has a market capitalization of $501.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 1.63. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 52 week low of $5.82 and a 52 week high of $13.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 208,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 37,108 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 34,231 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 2nd quarter valued at $771,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 2nd quarter valued at $384,000. 38.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

